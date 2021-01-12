  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sold $1.1 million of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: ARWR +3.22%

CFO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Allen Myszkowski (insider trades) sold 13,038 shares of ARWR on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $81.02 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development of medicine to treat diseases such as hepatitis B, and thrombosis with a genetic origin, primarily divided by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $8.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.690000 with and P/S ratio of 94.19. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of ARWR stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $81.02. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.
  • CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of ARWR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $72.44. The price of the stock has increased by 14.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Commercial Officer James Hassard sold 15,625 shares of ARWR stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 10.25% since.
  • General Counsel Patrick O'brien sold 25,000 shares of ARWR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $72.41. The price of the stock has increased by 14.2% since.
  • Senior Vice President James C Hamilton sold 38,750 shares of ARWR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $72.51. The price of the stock has increased by 14.04% since.
  • Director William D. Waddill sold 3,750 shares of ARWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $76.08. The price of the stock has increased by 8.69% since.
  • Director Michael S Perry sold 4,000 shares of ARWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $76.09. The price of the stock has increased by 8.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARWR, click here

.

