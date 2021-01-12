Switchback Ii Corp (SWBK.U) Co-CEO James E. Mutrie Bought $1,000,000 of Shares

Co-CEO of Switchback Ii Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James E. Mutrie (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of SWBK.U on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1,000,000.

.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO, 10% Owner Scott K. Mcneill bought 100,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.

Co-CEO, 10% Owner James E. Mutrie bought 100,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Precious W Owodunni bought 5,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.

Director Raymond R Kubis bought 25,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWBK.U, click here