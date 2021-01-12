  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Switchback Ii Corp (SWBK.U) Co-CEO James E. Mutrie Bought $1,000,000 of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: SWBK.U +0%

Co-CEO of Switchback Ii Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James E. Mutrie (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of SWBK.U on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1,000,000.

.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO, 10% Owner Scott K. Mcneill bought 100,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.
  • Co-CEO, 10% Owner James E. Mutrie bought 100,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Precious W Owodunni bought 5,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.
  • Director Raymond R Kubis bought 25,000 shares of SWBK.U stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWBK.U, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)