  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sold $10.9 million of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: UBER +7.24%

CEO of Uber Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dara Khosrowshahi (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of UBER on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $54.44 a share. The total sale was $10.9 million.

Uber Technologies Inc has a market cap of $103.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.540000 with and P/S ratio of 7.79. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Uber Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of UBER stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $54.44. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of UBER stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $53.46. The price of the stock has increased by 9.5% since.
  • See Remarks Tony West sold 25,000 shares of UBER stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $50.56. The price of the stock has increased by 15.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UBER, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)