Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sold $10.9 million of Shares

CEO of Uber Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dara Khosrowshahi (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of UBER on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $54.44 a share. The total sale was $10.9 million.

Uber Technologies Inc has a market cap of $103.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.540000 with and P/S ratio of 7.79. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Uber Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of UBER stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $53.46. The price of the stock has increased by 9.5% since.

See Remarks Tony West sold 25,000 shares of UBER stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $50.56. The price of the stock has increased by 15.78% since.

