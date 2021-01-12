  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates Sold $1.3 million of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: ITCI +4.56%

Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sharon Mates (insider trades) sold 41,896 shares of ITCI on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $32.01 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a market cap of $2.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.480000 with and P/S ratio of 218.81. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of ITCI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $32.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.
  • Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of ITCI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $31.3. The price of the stock has increased by 6.96% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP of Finance CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of ITCI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $32.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.56% since.
  • SVP of Finance CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of ITCI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $31.31. The price of the stock has increased by 6.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of ITCI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $32.12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.23% since.
  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of ITCI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $32.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.56% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead sold 19,638 shares of ITCI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $32.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of ITCI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $31.3. The price of the stock has increased by 6.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ITCI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)