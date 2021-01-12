  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) President & CEO David Powers Sold $1.8 million of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: DECK +1.74%

President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Powers (insider trades) sold 5,674 shares of DECK on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $325 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is engaged in designing, marketing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyles use. Its primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a market cap of $9.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $332.620000 with a P/E ratio of 30.22 and P/S ratio of 4.22. Deckers Outdoor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.80% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of DECK stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $325. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.
  • President & CEO David Powers sold 11,348 shares of DECK stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $310.01. The price of the stock has increased by 7.29% since.
  • President & CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of DECK stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $295.87. The price of the stock has increased by 12.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of DECK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $289.73. The price of the stock has increased by 14.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DECK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)