Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) President and CEO J Scott Wolchko Sold $8.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Scott Wolchko (insider trades) sold 69,407 shares of FATE on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $116.33 a share. The total sale was $8.1 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $10.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.050000 with and P/S ratio of 495.80. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of FATE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $91.82. The price of the stock has increased by 22.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Group, Llc Redmile bought 327,485 shares of FATE stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 31.05% since.

Chief Development Officer Bahram Valamehr sold 9,484 shares of FATE stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $114.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of FATE stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $114.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Daniel D Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of FATE stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $114.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.

Chief Development Officer Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of FATE stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $97.78. The price of the stock has increased by 14.59% since.

