  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) President and CEO J Scott Wolchko Sold $8.1 million of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: FATE +0.04%

President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Scott Wolchko (insider trades) sold 69,407 shares of FATE on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $116.33 a share. The total sale was $8.1 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $10.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $112.050000 with and P/S ratio of 495.80. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of FATE stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $116.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.68% since.
  • President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of FATE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $91.82. The price of the stock has increased by 22.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Group, Llc Redmile bought 327,485 shares of FATE stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 31.05% since.
  • Chief Development Officer Bahram Valamehr sold 9,484 shares of FATE stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $114.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of FATE stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $114.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.
  • Chief Scientific Officer Daniel D Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of FATE stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $114.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.
  • Chief Development Officer Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of FATE stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $97.78. The price of the stock has increased by 14.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FATE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)