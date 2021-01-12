  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) CEO Mike F Chang Sold $729,956 of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: AOSL +10.55%

CEO of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike F Chang (insider trades) sold 25,434 shares of AOSL on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $28.7 a share. The total sale was $729,956.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a broad range of power semiconductors for computing, consumer electronics, communication and industrial applications. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a market cap of $774.820 million; its shares were traded at around $30.400000 with a P/E ratio of 542.87 and P/S ratio of 1.55. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Mike F Chang sold 25,434 shares of AOSL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $28.7. The price of the stock has increased by 5.92% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Mike F Chang sold 124,566 shares of AOSL stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $28.15. The price of the stock has increased by 7.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of AOSL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $23.84. The price of the stock has increased by 27.52% since.
  • Senior VP of Global Sales Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of AOSL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $23.74. The price of the stock has increased by 28.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AOSL, click here

.

