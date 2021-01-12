Moody's Analytics Repeats as Data Provider of the Year in Regulation Asia Awards

For the second straight year, Moody’s Analytics has been named Data Provider of the Year at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112006146/en/



Several of our data solutions contributed to this win. While all of these solutions enable our customers to make better decisions, each solution has its own use cases and serves distinct segments.







[url="]CreditEdge[/url]™: Measure the credit risk of portfolios of listed firms and sovereigns. The Moody’s Analytics CreditEdge solution helps organizations to assess the risk of default and credit deterioration consistently across public entities, sovereigns, and bonds from around the world. It combines our EDF™ (Expected Default Frequency) model with industry-leading analytics to provide early warning on listed exposures before losses occur.







[url="]Data+Alliance[/url]: Contribute credit risk data and receive benchmarking data and analytical tools in return. Data Alliance is one of the world's largest collections of private credit risk data with more than 100 million financial statements representing 20 million firms and many asset classes. Data Alliance members can benchmark their internal portfolios against peers, to understand where risk in their portfolio is concentrated.







[url="]Orbis[/url]: The leading entity data solution. Orbis covers nearly 400 million entities across the globe. It also enables examination of an increasingly wide range of entities—with financial data, M&A deal information, adverse media, and more—and makes clear how different entities are linked to each other.







[url="]Structured+Finance+Portal[/url]: Access the right structured finance information, quickly and flexibly. Our Structured Finance Portal uses Moody’s Analytics technology infrastructure to deliver unmatched data and analytics for all structured asset classes. Its flexible delivery enables customers to access data in whatever way works best for them, helping them find better structured investments, faster and more cost-effectively.







“The enormous breadth and depth of our data sets us apart from other vendors,” said Wael Jadallah, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “When we connect these award-winning data solutions, our customers’ risk analysis is enhanced and new risk assessment possibilities are created. We’re honored to again win this award from Regulation Asia, and that our customers are relying on Moody’s Analytics data resources to help them make better, faster decisions during this challenging time.”







[url="]Learn+more[/url] about the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence, where Moody’s Analytics also won [url="]Best+Solution+in+Capital+%26amp%3B+Liquidity+Modelling[/url].







These wins adds to the [url="]industry+recognition[/url] earned by Moody’s Analytics, which includes a three-peat for [url="]Credit+Data+Provider+of+the+Year[/url] at the Risk Technology Awards last June.







About Moody’s Analytics







Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our [url="]website[/url] or connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].







Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112006146/en/