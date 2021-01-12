  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NorthWestern Energy to Host Year-End 2020 Financial Results Webcast

January 12, 2021 | About: NAS:NWE +1.69%

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, N.D., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host a webcast on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its financial results the evening of February 11, 2021, after the market close.

The webcast will be live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the “Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts” heading or by visiting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sJnf-pP3QFSCWYGkOHiScg. To participate, please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webcast to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the call and remain active for one year.

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact:
Travis MeyerJo Dee Black
(605) 978-2967(866) 622-8081
[email protected] [email protected]

