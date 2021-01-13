US Indexes Close Higher Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,068.69 on Tuesday with a gain of 60.00 points or 0.19%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,801.19 for a gain of 1.58 points or 0.04%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13072.43 for a gain of 36.00 points or 0.28%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 23.33 for a loss of -0.75 points or -3.11%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes ended with some small gains Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led gains, up 0.28%. Energy was the leader for the day.

In other news:

The NFIB Business Optimism Index decreased to 95.9 from 101.4.

The Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 6.527 million in November following a report of 6.632 million.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.090%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.085% and 10-year notes at a rate of 1.164%.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) gained 12.65%

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) gained 16.14% on positive earnings news.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) gained 12.11%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 6.22%

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) gained 5.66%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 4.72%

4.72% Visa (NYSE:V) was down -1.87% after ending Plaid merger plans following Department of Justice challenges.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,127.96 for a gain of 36.95 points or 1.77%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,215.46 for a gain of 20.24 points or 1.69%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,771.69 for a gain of 222.96 points or 1.53%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9715.21 for a gain of 182.32 points or 1.91%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,448.88 for a gain of 27.07 points or 1.12%; the S&P 100 at 1,730.20 for a loss of 2.04 points or -0.12%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,892.09 for a loss of 10.40 points or -0.081%; the Russell 3000 at 2,293.01 for a gain of 6.49 points or 0.28%; the Russell 1000 at 2,154.45 for a gain of 3.80 points or 0.18%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,977.55 for a gain of 109.79 points or 0.28%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 721.88 for a gain of 8.03 points or 1.12%.

