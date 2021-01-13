Black Tusk Resources Prepares Drill Pads for Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company have begun preparing drill pads on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Black Tusk has contracted Débroussaillage F Aarie Inc for clearing brush and preparing drill pads on the McKenzie East Gold Property. A total of 9 sites will be prepared using a Volvo EC 140 excavator-mounted mechanized brush cutting machine. This method of brush clearing and access preparation is the most environmentally efficient and provides a good base for mobilizing and positioning the diamond drill.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

