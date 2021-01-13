SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WTRE, PNM, TNAV, WDR; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Watford Holdings Ltd. ( WTRE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $35.00 per share. If you are a Watford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PNM Resources, Inc. (: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Telenav, Inc. ( TNAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to V99, Inc., a corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share. If you are a Telenav shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.