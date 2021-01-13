iQIYI Original Film Adaptation of Jin Yong masterpiece "Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain" Starts Filming

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that its original film Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain, adapted from the classic novel and IP of the same name by renowned Chinese writer Jin Yong (Louis Cha), began filming in Hengdian World Studios on January 3, 2021.

Jin Yong, the pen name of Louis Cha, was one of the most widely read Chinese-language authors of the 20th century. His epic novels have been treasured by generations of Chinese readers and inspired countless film, television and video game adaptations.

Produced by iQIYI and supervised by acclaimed director Lu Yang, the film tells the story of the talented young swordsman Hu Fei avenging his father's death as he goes undercover among the gang of Eight Villains. The film is scheduled for release in 2021.

iQIYI's production of Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain is the first time the novel is adapted for the silver screen. The film will feature exhilarating martial arts and stunning visual effects, with the help of the special effects team who worked on The Wandering Earth. The film will reinterpret a traditional martial arts story with a modern twist, delivering Jin Yong's novel as a refreshing action-fantasy piece.

As the production company of Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain, iQIYI was also deeply involved in the adaption, film crew recruitment and casting. The film has amassed a strong production crew of well-known figures from the Chinese film industry. Lu Yang, the film's executive producer and director also directed Brotherhood of Blades and won the 28th Golden Rooster Awards for Best Directorial Debut and the 16th Golden Tripod Award for Best New Director. Meanwhile, Rao Xiaozhi, director of A Cool Fish, has signed on as co-producer. Ji Peng, known for his work on The Untamed, serves as the artistic director for Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain. The director of photography is Feng Simu, who is widely known for his work on Tientsin Mystic.

iQIYI continues to invest in producing high-quality original films in various genres such as action, crime, youth and suspense, with multiple projects currently in production, slated for release soon and already released. These include realistic dramas such as Hovering Blade, Underworld Crashed and The Invisible Guest (Chinese Version); films and shows focused on Chinese culture such as PING-PONG OF CHINA, Hello, Hero, Raid On The Lethal Zone, Hell Walker; films highlighting humanity such as Hachi and In Our Prime; as well as inspiring youth-themed productions like Let Life Be Beautiful, The Apprentice of Mensa and The Big Band. iQIYI is committed to delivering diverse content to users who can enjoy them in the comfort of their homes or at the cinema.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

