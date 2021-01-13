  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

2020 Eye Level Math Olympiad Successfully Held Online

January 13, 2021 | About: XKRX:019680 +0.42%

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO) has successfully concluded, held in twelve different countries between November 14, 2020 and November 29, 2020. More than 5,000 students participated in Eye Level's very first digital Math Olympiad. ELMO is an annual math contest that began in 2004, accumulating over 38,000 participants since commencement. It is a global event designed to challenge students' math skills in a variety of areas, such as number and operations, algebra, geometry, measurement, data analysis, reasoning, and problem solving.

Eye Level’s first digital Math Olympiad was held online in most countries in the month of November 2020.

The event not only serves as an opportunity for students to manifest their mathematics skills, but also for parents to compare his or her child's relative standing in learning progress. The winners from each respective country will be on myeyelevel.com in January 2021. Award Ceremonies for the outstanding participants will be held locally at each regional offices' discretion.

To learn more about other events by Eye Level, visit myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

More than 2.8 million children from 20 countries have experienced the Eye Level program.

Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding each child's academic level, personal interests, and learning ability. Thereafter, our staff helps students master each concept through one-on-one coaching via our small-step approach. At Eye Level, we help young learners become self-directed problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners -- setting them up for success in school and beyond.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-eye-level-math-olympiad-successfully-held-online-301207192.html

SOURCE Eye Level


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)