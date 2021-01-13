Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF

Investment company Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, INVESCO EXCHANGE T, Capital Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJH, SCHA, DBI,
- Added Positions: IVW, IVE, VCR, IVV, VEA, VOE, VCSH, VWO, VBR, AAPL, SPTM, VGT, VFH, VOX, VDC, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: VHT, VDE, VIS, VCIT, VTI, MRK, MSFT, BSCL, SCHG, SCHM, JPM, SCHE,
- Sold Out: BSCK, CBNK,
For the details of Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/praetorian+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 471,757 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.32%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 211,425 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 386,435 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 364,765 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 81,801 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.23%. The holding were 471,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 216.75%. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $289.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCK)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.Sold Out: Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Reduced: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $231.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. still held 21,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25%. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. still held 93,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.91%. The sale prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $176.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. still held 25,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2%. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. still held 2,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.
