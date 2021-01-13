Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Suncor Energy Inc, Sanmina Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Intel Corp, CVS Health Corp

Investment company Pacifica Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Suncor Energy Inc, Sanmina Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Intel Corp, CVS Health Corp, Nokia Oyj, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMY, SANM, MAA, CERN, BEPC, ALB, CSX, LMND, TM, KRE, CTXS, IFRX, CEF, PFSI, SAND, DOCU, FREQ, ACWV, IEMG, BIV, BLV, NOW, EEMV, IJR, VB, VMBS, VV, XBI, GLDM, TWOU, IJS, SCZ, ABCL, PLTR, SLV, DKNG, PRE1, AME, CBRE, CNC, CLF, DE, HRC, SHW, TMO, SBH, NTCO, VIA, APTV, NCLH, VOYA, CNHI, QRVO, FTV, FOX,

SU, KO, GOLD, JPM, WPM, CNQ, LMT, BOND, VCSH, BNS, SHY, MA, RCI, MSFT, BCE, BSV, HD, SPDW, GLD, CF, SHV, V, BNDX, IVV, SHOP, ABBV, KMI, IYW, DD, NEE, DIS, NTR, DHR, SUSA, F, GE, GOOGL, HSY, AGG, VEA, PSX, KL, WFC, BTG, CAT, CAE, WMB, VWO, MO, VNQ, VTV, VUG, PFF, IXC, GDX, EWG, EWC, EMB, HEXO, FNV, DAL, BTZ, OXY, Reduced Positions: ADM, INTC, CVS, NOK, BAM, NEM, AEM, BRK.B, PEP, BAC, AAPL, XLP, AMZN, RY, TSLA, GD, RTX, LQD, VLO, VZ, TRP, TU, PWR, T, SPY, ORCL, VOO, MFC, AMGN, FDX, XOM, AMAT, ASH, NKE, AES, VTI, VEU, SPEM, QQQ, CCI, SLF, SBUX, SJR, KGC, MCD, NVDA, TEF, TRI, ED, CMCSA, BMO, SAN, IWM, SLB, NAT, ALK,

For the details of Pacifica Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,815 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 41,361 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,329 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,483 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,465 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 37,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Sanmina Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 33,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.48. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 181.39%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 106,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 71,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 616.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 89.39%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.13.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 97.05%. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 1,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 98.52%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.