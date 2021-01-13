  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Suncor Energy Inc, Sanmina Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Intel Corp, CVS Health Corp

January 13, 2021 | About: SU +3.06% KO -0.18% GOLD +0.09% WPM -0.26% SHY +0% MA -1.52% BMY +0.71% SANM -0.17% MAA +0.39% CERN +0.06% BEPC +0.24% ALB +2.94% A -0.92%

Investment company Pacifica Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Suncor Energy Inc, Sanmina Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Intel Corp, CVS Health Corp, Nokia Oyj, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacifica Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Partners Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,815 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 41,361 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,329 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,483 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,465 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 37,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Sanmina Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 33,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.48. The stock is now traded at around $124.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 181.39%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 106,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 71,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 616.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 89.39%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Homebuilders (XHB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.13.

Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Reduced: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 97.05%. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 1,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 98.52%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacifica Partners Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacifica Partners Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)