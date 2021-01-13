Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond

Investment company Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PFF, XLY, SDY, IYR, IWS, XLI, MBB, NFLX, VUG, EMB, VGK, FIS, COP, PGF, RTX, CVS, IXN, HDV, IHI, XLU, ICVT, IEFA, CWB, UPS, SO, MS, MRK, ACN, MDT, VDE, SBUX, MDY, TWLO, LYG,
- Added Positions: QQQ, TLT, XLP, LQD, QUAL, VLUE, HYG, IWP, DFEB, VOE, ESGU, MTUM, IVV, EFG, DGRO, UNH, XLK, BND, IWM, ICF, ESGE, USMV, ENB, IGSB, AAPL, IAU, MA, V, MSFT, HD, SHYG, GOOGL, FISV, DSI, IQV, VTI, ABT, TSLA, FB, LOW, KMX, CVX, IJR, BKNG, TSM, AMZN, ANTM, PG, EFA, DSU, MCD, GOVT, SPTM, JNJ, ABC, UBER, JPST, GUT, ABBV, VEA, LYFT, MO, CAT, NEE, LMT, ECF, BKT, FT, IWB, SPHY, INTC, PCY, DISH, PM, BA, BAC, ALL,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, VGSH, IEF, SPY, VWO, BSV, GLD, BNDX, GOOG, T, GLPI, XOM, GBDC, CSX, GM, WRK, ARCC, USB, VDC, IP, SYY, MCY, DOW, TRP, VZ, EWJ, EMLP, STX, XLC, GIS, MINT, XLV, FSKR, MGK, PEP, JPM, VCR, VOX, PFE, EDV, ORCL, BLV, BRK.B, BIL, DIS, PLUG, NAD, TAN, WEC, ZROZ, PXH, ILF, FCG, RESN, NSC, KO,
- Sold Out: VGLT, VOO, EEM, VPU, FXI, VGIT, MMM, VHT, GIM, VOD, NEAR, VIG, VMBS, KHC, TOT, PSX, IBM, CMCSA, MJ,
For the details of Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundations+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 293,281 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.39%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 298,197 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2248.38%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 920,721 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 148,454 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 134,536 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.75%
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 920,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 148,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 158,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 175,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 114,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 116.39%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10%. The holding were 293,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2248.38%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 298,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 428.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 238,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 207.75%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 134,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 76,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (VLUE)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 112,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96.Sold Out: BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.
