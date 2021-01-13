Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond

Investment company Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 293,281 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.39% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 298,197 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2248.38% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 920,721 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 148,454 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 134,536 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.75%

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 920,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 148,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 158,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 175,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 114,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 116.39%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10%. The holding were 293,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2248.38%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 298,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 428.92%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 238,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 207.75%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 134,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 76,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 112,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.