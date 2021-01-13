Brookstone Capital Management Buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Brookstone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookstone Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Brookstone Capital Management owns 438 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJT, MDY, IYJ, FCX, PWR, ALGN, IJS, IJJ, FDX, GPS, FIXD, MGV, TBF, MGK, RSP, XRT, EWY, PBS, JKK, PGX, CHD, IVZ, APG, UYM, UGE, UCC, NVCR, OHI, BNS, VXF, TAN, IDXX, FTCS, PLUG, TTD, MMP, RGEN, FIS, CEQP, DCP, LYFT, ROP, VTIP, SE, VGIT, PRU, VBK, 50AA, SCHR, SPOT, NOW, SIRI, VCIT, WWE, WMB, VIA, TRV, HFC, ALB, ANSS, BX, CDNS, CHWY, COP, SPXL, TZA, EVRG, FBK, FISV, BEN, PSX, IP, INTU, KMI, MGM, NHI, NTAP, NYCB, OGE, PNC, PH, PBA, KGC, RIG,

IJT, MDY, IYJ, FCX, PWR, ALGN, IJS, IJJ, FDX, GPS, FIXD, MGV, TBF, MGK, RSP, XRT, EWY, PBS, JKK, PGX, CHD, IVZ, APG, UYM, UGE, UCC, NVCR, OHI, BNS, VXF, TAN, IDXX, FTCS, PLUG, TTD, MMP, RGEN, FIS, CEQP, DCP, LYFT, ROP, VTIP, SE, VGIT, PRU, VBK, 50AA, SCHR, SPOT, NOW, SIRI, VCIT, WWE, WMB, VIA, TRV, HFC, ALB, ANSS, BX, CDNS, CHWY, COP, SPXL, TZA, EVRG, FBK, FISV, BEN, PSX, IP, INTU, KMI, MGM, NHI, NTAP, NYCB, OGE, PNC, PH, PBA, KGC, RIG, Added Positions: IYM, LQD, ARKK, ARKW, IVW, IWM, ESGU, SPY, IJK, MBB, AOM, QCOM, VIG, IWO, IWP, AGG, GOVT, QUAL, VXX, IYW, HYG, ITOT, XT, MOAT, ARKG, VGT, XLG, IVV, IGSB, MINT, USIG, IYT, IEF, IJR, VEA, VTV, BA, EEM, IEFA, BSV, VTI, IWN, SUSA, VLUE, LB, XLF, BNDX, VBR, IAU, TIP, ESGE, IYK, DSI, ITA, VUG, SHYG, VMBS, PBW, QLD, IWS, EFG, IXUS, SUSB, GDX, AMAT, CVX, HBAN, IWB, MTUM, SUSC, NFLX, UNM, VLO, VYM, VB, STX, T, ABBV, AVGO, CVS, EMR, XOM, GILD, IJH, IWF, MUB, ESGD, JPM, LMT, PFE, SQ, VNQ, VZ, MO, CAH, KO, ED, DIS, DOW, ENB, GPC, HD, INTC, IBM, IRM, IXN, SOXX, AOA, AOR, IEMG, K, LLY, TROW, SO, TGT, UNP, UNH, BND, WMT, WBA, AFL, ABT, SGOL, AEP, AMPE, BAC, BAX, BYND, BLKB, BTI, BTG, CHRW, CSX, CPB, KMX, C, CLX, CL, CAG, COR, COST, DAL, D, DUK, HACK, MJ, ECL, EW, ET, EPD, ES, EXC, FOXF, FLQL, FSKR, GD, GSK, QYLD, HSY, HON, HLI, IAG, PDBC, IQV, ACWV, IVE, EFA, IBB, IGIB, JD, KHC, LGIH, LOW, MKC, MCK, MDLZ, NCMI, NKE, NVO, OKTA, RTX, ROKU, JNK, BIL, CRM, PSLV, CEF, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TSM, TXN, TXMD, MMM, UAL, UPS, VGSH, VO, V, WM, AUY, ZBH, LIN, MDT, CHKP,

IYM, LQD, ARKK, ARKW, IVW, IWM, ESGU, SPY, IJK, MBB, AOM, QCOM, VIG, IWO, IWP, AGG, GOVT, QUAL, VXX, IYW, HYG, ITOT, XT, MOAT, ARKG, VGT, XLG, IVV, IGSB, MINT, USIG, IYT, IEF, IJR, VEA, VTV, BA, EEM, IEFA, BSV, VTI, IWN, SUSA, VLUE, LB, XLF, BNDX, VBR, IAU, TIP, ESGE, IYK, DSI, ITA, VUG, SHYG, VMBS, PBW, QLD, IWS, EFG, IXUS, SUSB, GDX, AMAT, CVX, HBAN, IWB, MTUM, SUSC, NFLX, UNM, VLO, VYM, VB, STX, T, ABBV, AVGO, CVS, EMR, XOM, GILD, IJH, IWF, MUB, ESGD, JPM, LMT, PFE, SQ, VNQ, VZ, MO, CAH, KO, ED, DIS, DOW, ENB, GPC, HD, INTC, IBM, IRM, IXN, SOXX, AOA, AOR, IEMG, K, LLY, TROW, SO, TGT, UNP, UNH, BND, WMT, WBA, AFL, ABT, SGOL, AEP, AMPE, BAC, BAX, BYND, BLKB, BTI, BTG, CHRW, CSX, CPB, KMX, C, CLX, CL, CAG, COR, COST, DAL, D, DUK, HACK, MJ, ECL, EW, ET, EPD, ES, EXC, FOXF, FLQL, FSKR, GD, GSK, QYLD, HSY, HON, HLI, IAG, PDBC, IQV, ACWV, IVE, EFA, IBB, IGIB, JD, KHC, LGIH, LOW, MKC, MCK, MDLZ, NCMI, NKE, NVO, OKTA, RTX, ROKU, JNK, BIL, CRM, PSLV, CEF, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TSM, TXN, TXMD, MMM, UAL, UPS, VGSH, VO, V, WM, AUY, ZBH, LIN, MDT, CHKP, Reduced Positions: USMV, SPLV, VOO, BSCL, BSCM, IEI, QQQ, XMLV, EFAV, NVDA, SHY, PYPL, ABMD, AMD, NEAR, AMZN, XLY, TLT, EEMV, SSO, XSLV, IHI, XLV, BIV, VWO, AAPL, AOK, GLD, XLB, GOOG, VPU, BABA, EMB, MSFT, PEG, XHB, SPG, GLDM, FB, XLP, XLK, BLV, JKH, PFF, MA, MCD, NEE, XLI, JNJ, PG, XBI, ACN, AMGN, BMY, CMCSA, HBI, SPHD, OMC, DIA, XOP, SCHO, XLE, TMO, SMH, VTEB, ADBE, APD, ABC, NLY, APA, BRK.B, BERY, BKNG, FUN, CSCO, STZ, FSM, GIS, HPQ, HL, ISRG, BSJL, ILF, IWD, SLV, KMB, LEG, LYG, MSM, MRK, NRG, NVS, NUE, ORCL, ORCC, PSN, PBCT, PM, UTG, STBA, XLU, SON, TDOC, TFC, IIVI, UBER, VHT, WFC, ZM,

USMV, SPLV, VOO, BSCL, BSCM, IEI, QQQ, XMLV, EFAV, NVDA, SHY, PYPL, ABMD, AMD, NEAR, AMZN, XLY, TLT, EEMV, SSO, XSLV, IHI, XLV, BIV, VWO, AAPL, AOK, GLD, XLB, GOOG, VPU, BABA, EMB, MSFT, PEG, XHB, SPG, GLDM, FB, XLP, XLK, BLV, JKH, PFF, MA, MCD, NEE, XLI, JNJ, PG, XBI, ACN, AMGN, BMY, CMCSA, HBI, SPHD, OMC, DIA, XOP, SCHO, XLE, TMO, SMH, VTEB, ADBE, APD, ABC, NLY, APA, BRK.B, BERY, BKNG, FUN, CSCO, STZ, FSM, GIS, HPQ, HL, ISRG, BSJL, ILF, IWD, SLV, KMB, LEG, LYG, MSM, MRK, NRG, NVS, NUE, ORCL, ORCC, PSN, PBCT, PM, UTG, STBA, XLU, SON, TDOC, TFC, IIVI, UBER, VHT, WFC, ZM, Sold Out: BSCK, IYC, SHV, EFZ, QLTA, VCSH, RWM, FINX, NOBL, UNG, XLC, DNKN, SH, ETN, SPTS, VIAC, EMLC, VWOB, CBBPB.PFD, DOCU, STLD, AMJ, MPC, VER, SRC, VST, SNAP, NVT, BKLN, PLD, SPYG, SHM, SJM, ABM, AEL, ADM, CNP, CMI, EMN, FNB, FLO, TGNA, HRB, HAL, HAS, IPG, LAMR, MDU, MXIM, PKG, PFG, O, WPC, WSO, WHR, EBAY, WU, N7ON, AFIN, UEC,

For the details of Brookstone Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookstone+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 3,104,668 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.8% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 445,611 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 1,380,111 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 244,500 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 725,228 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 92,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $445.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.382500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 82,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 287,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $552.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 804.76%. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 365,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 224,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 232,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 180,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 186.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 226,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1777.72%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 48,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE. The sale prices were between $20.24 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.