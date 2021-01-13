  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Brookstone Capital Management Buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

January 13, 2021 | About: IYM +1.5% LQD +0.21% ARKK +2% ARKW +2.41% IVW -0.36% IWM +1.79% IJT +1.28% MDY +1.17% IYJ +0.66% FCX +2.21% PWR +1.26% ALGN -0.75%

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Brookstone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookstone Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Brookstone Capital Management owns 438 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookstone Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookstone+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookstone Capital Management
  1. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 3,104,668 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.8%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 445,611 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 1,380,111 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 244,500 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 725,228 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 92,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $445.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYJ)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.382500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 82,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 287,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $552.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 804.76%. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 365,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 62.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 224,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 232,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 180,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 186.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 226,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1777.72%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 48,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCK)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08.

Sold Out: ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE. The sale prices were between $20.24 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brookstone Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Brookstone Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brookstone Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brookstone Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brookstone Capital Management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)