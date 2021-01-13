Tatro Capital, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Commerce Bancshares Inc, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Twitter Inc

Investment company Tatro Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Commerce Bancshares Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Twitter Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tatro Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tatro Capital, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 41,742 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.03% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 454,228 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 30,807 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,670 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 86,134 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.73%. The holding were 20,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 20,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $218.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 41,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 55,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 161.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 80.53%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3120.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 101.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.