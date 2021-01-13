Tatro Capital, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Commerce Bancshares Inc, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Twitter Inc

Investment company Tatro Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Commerce Bancshares Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Twitter Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Ciena Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tatro Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tatro Capital, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QQQ, CBSH, SPTL, MS, UNP, SLV, VWO, CREE, DUK, VEA, SCHD, GS, LLY, CGC, TROW, JNJ, TGTX, CMI, CCJ, XONE, GE, CKPT,
- Added Positions: GLD, GDX, JPM, PGX, AMZN, VZ, SCHV, SCHE, PFE, FSLR, AAPL, LYFT, PG, NVO, GOOG, VPU, DIS, MSFT, KO, SCHF, LQD, MCD, CSCO, BA,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, VHT, VOX, VCR, KMB, KRE, VDC, SCHZ, SCHM, GPC, BSCM, UBER, TGT, VFH, HYG, VAW, WMT, VIS, IBB, INTC, EMR, SCHB, PEP, SPLV,
- Sold Out: XLE, TWTR, DAL, CIEN, SLYV, NFLX, SH, AMKR, SPWR,
For the details of Tatro Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tatro+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tatro Capital, LLC
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 41,742 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.03%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 454,228 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 30,807 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,670 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 86,134 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.73%. The holding were 20,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 20,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $218.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 41,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 50.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 55,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 161.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 80.53%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3120.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 101.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58.Sold Out: SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tatro Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Tatro Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tatro Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tatro Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tatro Capital, LLC keeps buying