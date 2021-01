Mogo Appoints Former Square Canada Head of Marketing as Vice President of Marketing

[url="]Mogo+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ:MOGO) ( TSX:MOGO ) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company empowering the next generation of consumers with innovative financial products including buying and selling of Bitcoin through its mobile app, today announced the appointment of highly experienced marketing executive Christopher Day as its new Vice President of Marketing.Day is a global marketing executive with more than 20 years of full-stack marketing experience, including extensive experience in brand building, performance marketing, social media & public relations, product development and sales development. He has a track record of results-oriented success in B2C and B2B markets. Most recently, Day served as Head of Marketing for Square Canada, where he created and lead the marketing and demand-generation activities for Square in Canada. Previously, he held senior marketing positions with Orbitz Worldwide, Expedia Canada, and Dell Canada, among other organizations.“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the leadership team at Mogo,” commented David Feller, Mogo’s Founder and CEO. “His deep understanding of the fintech landscape and the Canadian digital payments ecosystem will make him a valuable asset as we further build our brand among Canadian consumers and cement Mogo’s position as the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. Upon closing of the Carta acquisition, he will also play an instrumental role in working with the Carta team to expand awareness of their next-gen digital payments platform and support the company’s global expansion plans.”“As one of the fintech pioneers in Canada, Mogo has developed a unique multi-product financial health solution and is uniquely positioned to benefit from the rapid adoption of digital banking, digital wallets, and the general movement toward financial health,” said Christopher Day. “I look forward to working with the team to drive brand awareness and support their strategies to generate increased member engagement, monetization and top-line growth.”Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health and be more mindful of the impact they have on society and the planet. Users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes, begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals and have a positive impact on the planet including a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection and personal loans. Members can also easily buy and sell bitcoin 24/7 through the Mogo app, as well as participate in Mogo’s new bitcoin rewards program. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products, all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision to gamify financial health and become the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

