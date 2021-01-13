Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management ($ in Millions) Preliminary Month Ended December 31, 2020 Retail Institutional Total Beginning assets



$







68,956















$







3,399















$







72,355











Net flows











(554







)















(30







)















(584







)



Market action











2,850























201























3,051











Ending assets



$







71,252















$







3,570















$







74,822













Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary assets under management of $74.8 billion for the month ended December 31, 2020, compared to $72.4 billion on November 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005055/en/