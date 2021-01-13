  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2021

January 13, 2021 | About: SGTX -0.17%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. ( SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 14 at 3:40 p.m. EST, in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.sigilon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event on the Sigilon website.

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

