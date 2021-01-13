B&W Environmental Awarded $8 Million Contract for High-Efficiency Air-Cooled Condenser for U.K. Waste-to-Energy Plant

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design, supply and install a SPIG S.p.A. air-cooled condenser for a waste-to-energy plant in the United Kingdom. The contract is valued at more than $8 million.The SPIG cooling system features advanced technology for increased efficiency and reduced emissions and is ideally suited for renewable energy applications.“The continued expansion of the circular economy and demand for waste recycling and sustainable treatment in the U.K. is significant,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. “As we focus on growing B&W Environmental’s business in the U.K. and across Europe, we see substantial opportunities to provide advanced cooling solutions to customers in waste-to-energy, renewable energy and other markets.”SPIG Managing Director Alberto Galantini noted that cooling solutions can be tailored to customers’ needs.“SPIG cooling technologies, including high-efficiency air-cooled condensers, can be engineered for the unique demands of renewable energy applications, including waste-to-energy,” Galantini said. “We are excited to be a part of this key infrastructure project.”SPIG’s experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions as dictated by site-specific requirements. The company supplies mechanical and natural draft systems and designs for a wide range of project specifications such as high seismic loads, vibration control, corrosion, noise control, sub-freezing operation, and seawater use.

