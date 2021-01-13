  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

B&W Environmental Awarded $8 Million Contract for High-Efficiency Air-Cooled Condenser for U.K. Waste-to-Energy Plant

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:BW +9.41%


Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design, supply and install a SPIG S.p.A. air-cooled condenser for a waste-to-energy plant in the United Kingdom. The contract is valued at more than $8 million.



The SPIG cooling system features advanced technology for increased efficiency and reduced emissions and is ideally suited for renewable energy applications.



“The continued expansion of the circular economy and demand for waste recycling and sustainable treatment in the U.K. is significant,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. “As we focus on growing B&W Environmental’s business in the U.K. and across Europe, we see substantial opportunities to provide advanced cooling solutions to customers in waste-to-energy, renewable energy and other markets.”



SPIG Managing Director Alberto Galantini noted that cooling solutions can be tailored to customers’ needs.



“SPIG cooling technologies, including high-efficiency air-cooled condensers, can be engineered for the unique demands of renewable energy applications, including waste-to-energy,” Galantini said. “We are excited to be a part of this key infrastructure project.”



SPIG’s experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions as dictated by site-specific requirements. The company supplies mechanical and natural draft systems and designs for a wide range of project specifications such as high seismic loads, vibration control, corrosion, noise control, sub-freezing operation, and seawater use.



About B&W



Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at [url="]www.babcock.com[/url].



About B&W Environmental



Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.



Forward-Looking Statements



B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to design, supply and install a SPIG S.p.A. air-cooled condenser for a waste-to-energy plant in the United Kingdom. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005175/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)