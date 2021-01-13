Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its two-day Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference, to take place Wednesday and Thursday, January 13-14, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Please join our friends at Friedman LLP (www.friedmanllp.com) next week, for two valuable tax webinars: "Mapping out the New Stimulus Bill" on January 19th and "COVID-19 Impact on State Residency: Tax Opportunities & Pitfalls" on January 21st. To register please click here.

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $100 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

