Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its two-day Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference, to take place Wednesday and Thursday, January 13-14, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Sidoti & Co. Winter 2021 Microcap Conference - Virtual Agenda
Day 1 - Wednesday, January 13, 2021
8:30-9:00
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
3:15-3:45
4:00-4:30
1x1s Only
(13th)
Astec Industries (ASTE)
CSW Industrials (CSWI)
Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)
Kimball Electronics (KE)
Matson, Inc. (MATX)
Sidoti & Co. Winter 2021 Microcap Conference - Virtual Agenda
Day 2 - Thursday, January 14, 2021
8:30-9:00
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
1x1s Only
(14th)
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)
Methode Electronics (MEI)
Plexus Corp (PLXS)
Quanex Building Products (NX)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $100 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
[email protected]
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
