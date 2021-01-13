  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 13, 2021 | About: NAS:ENTG +2.08%


Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on February 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on January 27, 2021.



ABOUT ENTEGRIS



Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at [url="]www.entegris.com[/url].

