Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 3

January 13, 2021


Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII) will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 second-quarter conference call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on February 3, 2021.



To access the live webcast, go to the events section of CSI’s investor relations website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csi360.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx[/url], on the day of the conference, and click on the webcast link. A webcast replay will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please register online prior to the event: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F5682205[/url].



About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.



Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit [url="]www.csi360.com[/url] and connect on Twitter @csi360.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005005/en/


