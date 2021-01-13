Amdocs Expands Agreement with Capita to Support the Expansion of London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and its Journey to the Cloud on Microsoft Azure

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has expanded its agreement with Capita plc, a consulting, transformation and digital services business, to support the growth of Transport for London’s (TfL’s) Ultra Low Emission Zone, and its migration to the cloud on Microsoft Azure.



TfL is planned to expand ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone), introduced in April 2019, out to the North/South Circular from October 2021, as a result of TfL’s increasing commitment to help clean up the city’s toxic air which, according to TfL, has been linked to thousands of premature deaths in London each year1. As part of the agreement with Capita, Amdocs will provide charging and settlement implemented on Microsoft Azure cloud, as well as testing services to provide Capita with greater end-to-end quality assurance.

Gavin Dunkley, Managing Director – TfL Road User Charging at Capita, said: “Working with Transport for London, we will roll out the new, expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone that will reduce the effects of air pollution on Londoners and make the streets safer for all road users and pedestrians. Amdocs are a key partner for Capita, helping us deliver the ULEZ charging system, and we are looking forward to working with them to scale the project as we migrate to the cloud on Microsoft Azure.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs, said: “Transport for London’s ULEZ is showing how technology and the environment can work together, leading to improved air quality for millions of people. We are delighted that Capita has expanded its agreement with Amdocs to grow this initiative and to migrate to the cloud, and we look forward to our continued work together.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

