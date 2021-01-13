Kratos International Customer Orders 20 Additional High-Performance Drones

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that Kratos has received an additional order from a long-term international customer for 20 high-performance jet drones and support equipment to satisfy their continuing current and future missions and operations.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Over the last three years, in anticipation of future drone orders, Kratos ramped up production line rates on several of our drone systems so that we would have a constant rate of aircraft coming off the production line to meet not only contracted but also future demand. In most cases, our orders are now exceeding our initial production rates as a result of our increase in orders. This is great news for our company and our personnel as we have established such a substantial backlog of production orders and are now increasing our production rates even further. We appreciate our customers’ confidence in our systems and our ability to deliver within the often-tight schedules. Importantly, these international orders help our production economies-of-scale enabling us to retain our low-cost benchmarks for all our customers including international and across the U.S. Government.”

Due to competitive, customer-related, and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this new contract award.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

