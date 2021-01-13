Ed McCaffrey and CBD Global Sciences Sign a Two-Year Endorsement Agreement with Aethics™, CBDN's Sports Wellness CBD Infused Brand

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. ( CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), today announced the finalization of an agreement with Ed McCaffrey, three-time Superbowl Champion and Pro Bowl Athlete, to endorse the Company’s CBD infused sports wellness brand Aethics™ ( www.aethics.com ).



Ed McCaffrey, former NFL Athlete, has decided to endorse Aethics™, a CBD infused sports wellness product line that includes full spectrum tinctures, topicals, hydration and confectionary products. Ed was extremely pleased to find a CBD infused product line geared towards athletes that focuses on mitigating pain and other ailments for the human body in an all-natural way. Ed shared, “I was curious to hear more about the Aethics™ brand mainly because of the company’s focus on efficacy of its product line. I have to be extremely careful to endorse products that I can be assured will impact the human body in a positive manner, my reputation counts on it. After careful research, use of the product and study of the manufacturing process, I was convinced that Aethics™ is a product line that I can stand behind.” He also recognized that the Colorado-based CBD company controls the quality of the CBD going into the products and it all starts at the farm in Strasburg Colorado. With the ‘bangs and bruises’ over the many years of a successful NFL career, Ed has grown to rely on the Aethics™ products to address the issue that former athletes all experience. “It really works, and I am so happy to introduce my colleagues and fan base to this incredible product.”

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with Ed on this CBD project. He is such an incredible athlete, community leader, family man and advocate for sports wellness and health in general, it seems like a perfect fit for both Ed and Aethics.’

ABOUT ED MCCAFFREY

Ed McCaffrey was selected by the Giants in the third round (83rd overall) in the 1991 NFL draft. During his thirteen-year career, he won three Super Bowl rings (Super Bowl XXIX, as a San Francisco 49er and Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII as a Denver Bronco) and made a Pro Bowl appearance in 1998. McCaffrey met his wife, Lisa (Sime) while they both attended Stanford University. Together, they have four sons, all of whom play football. The oldest son, Max McCaffrey, is a wide receiver who played college football at Duke. He was on the rosters of several different NFL teams from 2016–2018, and currently serves as the wide receivers coach at Northern Colorado under his father. Christian McCaffrey was a running back for Stanford between 2014, 2015 and 2016, and was the runner-up for the 2015 Heisman Trophy. He left school a year early after the 2016 season and was drafted with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Dylan McCaffrey received scholarship offers from Duke, Colorado, Rutgers, LSU, Michigan, Washington, UCLA, Colorado State and Penn State. He committed to play college football at Michigan in February 2016. The youngest son, Luke McCaffrey received an offer from Michigan and Nebraska. He committed to Nebraska in June 2018.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name Aethics™ (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD.

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, [email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.