Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Medivir on 13 January 2021

Resolution regarding reduction of the share capital without cancellation of shares



The extraordinary general meeting in Medivir Aktiebolag (publ) on 13 January 2021 resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to decrease the company's share capital with SEK 20,908,234.356976 without cancellation of shares. The reduction of the share capital was conducted in order to enable the resolution on the share issue. It was also resolved to authorize the CEO to make such minor adjustments to this resolution that may be necessary in connection with the registration thereof.

Change of the articles of association



The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to change the limits for the number of shares in the articles of association. It was also resolved to authorize the CEO to make such minor adjustments to this resolution that may be necessary in connection with the registration thereof.

Resolution on issue of new shares with preferential rights to existing shareholders



The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution from 11 December 2020 to increase the company's share capital through an issue of shares with preferential rights to existing shareholders. It was also resolved to authorize the board of directors, or the person that the board of directors appoints, to make such minor adjustments to the general meeting's resolution as may be required in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB. According the final terms set by the board of directors, as announced on 11 December 2020, each share in the company held on the record date for participation in the rights issue, 18 January 2021, entitles to one subscription right and one subscription right entitles to subscription for one new share. The subscription price has been set to SEK 7 per share, which entails issue proceeds of up to approximately SEK 170 million before transaction costs. The subscription period will run from 20 January 2021 up to and including 3 February 2021, or such later date as decided by the board of directors. Through the rights issue, the company's share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 167,507,194.50 through the issuance of not more than 24,276,405 new shares. Additional information regarding the rights issue will be included in the prospectus which is expected to be published on or around 18 January 2020.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to decrease the company's share capital with not more than SEK 146,598,960.143024 without cancellation of shares. The reduction of the share capital was conducted in order for the resolutions on the reduction of share capital and the resolution on the share issue not to result, in total, in any increase of the company's share capital. It was also resolved to authorize the CEO to make such minor adjustments to this resolution that may be necessary in connection with the registration thereof.

More information about the resolutions is available in the notice and the complete proposals comprised therein which are available on the company's website, www.medivir.com.

