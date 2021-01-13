  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On January 27, 2021

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:EW +0.09%

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

Edwards Lifesciences logo. (PRNewsFoto/Edwards Lifesciences Corporation)

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and using conference number 13714408. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investor Relations" section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edwards-lifesciences-to-host-earnings-conference-call-on-january-27-2021-301207250.html

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation


