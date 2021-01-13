  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Jacobs Suspends All Political Contributions

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:J -0.7%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:NYSE:J) has suspended all political contributions in the wake of last week's violence that took place at the United States Capitol.

In a statement from Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou, he said "The peaceful and respectful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy. The disturbing events at the U.S. Capitol put our elected leaders at risk and undermined the fundamental democratic principles of free speech, peaceful protest, and open and free elections. In light of these events, Jacobs' Good Government Fund is suspending all political contributions." Demetriou continued, "We have a long history of supporting the U.S. Government and urge Congress to work together to unify our great nation."

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

