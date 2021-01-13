UCB Announces Launch of Nile AI, Inc., a Digital Health Company Set to Transform the Course of Epilepsy

BRUSSELS and ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB today announced the launch of Nile AI, Inc., a new independent company created to improve care for people living with epilepsy, their caregivers, and healthcare providers (HCPs). Nile was founded with a clear mission in mind: to make the journey of every epilepsy patient predictable. To that end, Nile is developing an epilepsy care management platform that serves as a digital extension of the healthcare provider (HCP) and provides patients with peace of mind between consultations, with the ultimate goal of shortening the path to optimal treatment.

UCB's €25 million ($29.3 million) investment is part of UCB's overall commitment to improving the lives of people living with severe diseases, including epilepsy, as digital technologies continue to change and impact the way healthcare is delivered. As a majority shareholder, UCB will will sit on the Board of Directors of Nile with future opportunities to acquire insights and data from Nile's platform.

"UCB has a deep understanding of epilepsy and the challenges that people living with the disease face every day, including how patients communicate with their healthcare providers. We think Nile's platform can provide valuable insights and foster a better care management experience for people living with epilepsy," said Charl Van Zyl, Executive Vice President, Head of Neurology Solutions and International Markets, UCB. "The launch of Nile is a further illustration of UCB's commitment and leadership in epilepsy, and how digital platforms can help provide transformational outcomes and experiences for patients."

Nile's digital platform consists of a patient app and HCP portal. The patient app is an intuitive, smart tool for patients to feel connected with their care team, learn about their journey, and understand their progress. The HCP portal shows the status of their patients at a glance, virtually informs and supports their patients in between appointments, and allows data-driven decisions on treatment and care. Nile is currently testing the platform in usability studies with two U.S. healthcare systems, Massachusetts General Hospital and Michigan State University Healthcare. The platform is expected to be commercially available in 2021.

"We know that patients suffering from epilepsy struggle with the unpredictable nature of their lives," said Dr. Leo Petrossian, Chief Executive Officer of Nile AI, Inc. "Every single day they awake uncertain of what they can expect. At Nile, we believe that all of the data to predict the path of an epilepsy patient exists, though it is fragmented and disconnected. We are building a comprehensive care management system for addressing this uncertainty in the lives of people suffering from epilepsy."

Nile is a collaboration-driven organization and is welcoming partners in this mission. To create lasting impact in the lives of patients, Nile aims to identify the essential work in the epilepsy ecosystem, align efforts across various fields, and amplify them under one roof. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.Nile.ai.

UCB supports new digital platforms in its mission to transform the way care is delivered and accelerate better outcomes for people living with severe diseases as part of its digital business transformation now and in the future.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, UCB generated revenue of € 4.9 billion in 2019. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

About UCB in Epilepsy

UCB has a rich heritage in epilepsy with over 20 years of experience in the research and development of anti-epileptic drugs. As a company with a long-term commitment to epilepsy research, our goal is to address unmet medical needs. Our scientists are proud to contribute to advances in the understanding of epilepsy and its treatment. We partner and create super-networks with world-leading scientists and clinicians in academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and other organizations who share our goals. At UCB, we are inspired by patients, and driven by science in our commitment to support patients with epilepsy.

About Nile

Nile is an independent company that seeks to improve care for people living with epilepsy, their caregivers and healthcare providers. Nile is on a mission to make the journey of every epilepsy patient predictable. Its digital epilepsy care management platform will provide tools for people living with epilepsy and providers to progress to data-driven, personalized care. Nile is a collaboration-driven organization and is welcoming partners in this mission. For more information, visit www.Nile.ai and email [email protected].

