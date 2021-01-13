  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
JLL Announces Details of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:JLL -0.43%

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

The link to register for the webcast or audio conference can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com. Registration is open throughout the call. However, to ensure connection for the full call, registration a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call is recommended.

The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: [email protected].

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +1 312 228 2795
Email: [email protected]

