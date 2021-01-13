Landsea Homes Acquires Over 1,000 Single-Family Homesites In Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the acquisition of 1,067 finished single-family homesites at Eastmark in Mesa, AZ and El Cidro in Goodyear, AZ.

"We continue to strategically expand in Arizona with the recent purchases of new homesites at Eastmark and El Cidro," said Greg Balen, Arizona regional president, Landsea Homes. "We've sold homes in Eastmark before and they appealed to the region's demand for modern, quality housing at a desired price point. Mesa is one of Arizona's most sought after cities to live and we know that these new homes at Auto Courts and Green Court will sell quickly."

Green Court at Eastmark consists of 133 finished lots and Auto Courts at Eastmark consists of 90 finished lots, all part of Landsea Homes' Performance Collection, offering High Performance Homes that are responsibly designed to respect the planet—with money-saving innovation to stay healthier and more comfortable, and home automation technology to make life easier.

Located in the heart of Mesa, Eastmark values connectivity and engagement with its top-rated schools, beautiful neighborhoods and innovative amenities. The large-scale community of 3,200 acres integrates new homes with employment, education, recreation and commerce. The Auto Courts and Green Court neighborhoods are just minutes away from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and located in the thriving Gateway Corridor, one of the most desirable locations within the Phoenix marketplace.

Landsea Homes also acquired 844 lots in Goodyear at the existing community, El Cidro. Featuring single-family homes ranging from 1,315 square feet to 3,240 square feet, these homes will be part of the Garrett Walker Collection, which offers homes at affordable price points. Residents will enjoy in-town living with picturesque views and easy access to I-10.

"With these new homes at El Cidro, we're proud to provide homeowners with the perfect opportunity to live in their element," added Balen.

For more information about Landsea Homes' Arizona communities, visit www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nations most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation's fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-acquires-over-1-000-single-family-homesites-in-arizona-301207304.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes