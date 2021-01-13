  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

EMBRAER S.A.: Congo Airways Orders Two E195-E2

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:ERJ -1.14% BSP:EMBR3 +6.97%

PR Newswire

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 13, 2021

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just six months after their first E2 order, Congo Airways has placed a firm order for two E195-E2 jets. This is in addition to their existing two aircraft order for the smaller E190-E2. The four aircraft deal has a total value of USD 272 million at current list prices. This new firm order will be included in Embraer's 2020 fourth quarter backlog.

Desire Bantu, CEO of Congo Airways said, "We see an opportunity in our market and the crisis we are all facing for Congo Airways to emerge stronger – which is why we are not waiting to place this further order. These new jets will allow us to extend our passenger and cargo operations regionally to high demand destinations such as Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Abidjan. As we prepare for future success, we will have the flexibility, and the right sized, most efficient aircraft, to serve our customers as the market returns."

"Africa has for too long been thought of as a market of mostly low frequencies and long thin routes. As airlines start ramp up their operations, the E2 family of aircraft is perfectly positioned to right size routes previously operated by narrowbodies, while keeping frequencies and adjusting capacity to new levels," said Cesar Pereira, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "Congo Airways will benefit from the flexibility provided by the common cockpit on the E2 jet family meaning their flight crews can transition seamlessly between variants."

The E195-E2 will be configured in a dual class 120 seat layout, 12 in business, 108 in economy. An additional 25% capacity when compared to the 96-seat configuration chosen by Congo Airways for their E190-E2s. The E2 deliveries are expected to begin in 2022 with Embraer and Congo Airways continuing to review the potential to anticipate the beginning of the deliveries. There are currently 206 Embraer aircraft operating in Africa with 56 airlines in 29 countries.

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

PRESS OFFICES

Headquarters (Brazil)

Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America

Alyssa Ten Eyck
[email protected]
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Guy Douglas
[email protected]
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tel: +31 (0)202158109

China

Mirage Zhong
[email protected]
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific

Nilma Missir-Boissac
[email protected]
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-congo-airways-orders-two-e195-e2-301207424.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)