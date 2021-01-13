ArÃ§elik Named as One of the Real Leaders Top 150 Impact Companies of 2021

Arçelik's ongoing commitment to sustainability and impact creation has resulted in the company being ranked 13th on the list

ISTANBUL, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik, parent company to 12 leading home appliance brands including Beko and Grundig, with a footprint in almost 150 countries worldwide has been ranked 13th on The Real Leaders®️ Top 150 Impact Companies of 2021.

The Real Leaders 150 Top Impact Companies Award recognises organisations that are making a positive social or environmental impact. The key is to seek those companies which can make the world a better place. Adopting sustainability as a business model with its "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide" vision enable Arçelik to be listed among 150 companies.

Within the framework of its sustainability approach that complies with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Arçelik focuses on the future, the planet, and the needs of people and its business. The company believes that steps need to be taken to go beyond the current habits and behaviour models, the way people think now, and everything that is thought to be impossible today.

Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu said, "We are honoured to receive this award and be recognised for our mission to create a positive impact by designing technologies that improve the future. We are named the "Industry Leader" in the Household Durables category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and became carbon-neutral in global production in 2019 and 2020 with our carbon credits. Our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets are approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as in line with the Paris Agreement's goal. Being among the low-carbon transition corporate leaders, we're proving our commitment to building a sustainable future by letting the science dictate our course of action. We will continue to contribute to the protection of our planet and encourage others to live a more sustainable lifestyle."

About Arçelik

With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 34 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in more than 145 countries. As Europe's second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2019. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the world's first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development).

Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future.

