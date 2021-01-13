  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Alliance Data Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call For January 28, 2021

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADS +0.6%

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results. Hosting the call will be Ralph Andretta, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Timothy King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Alliance Data logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Conference Call/Webcast Information
Analysts can register to receive the dial-in details in advance here. The conference call will also be available via the Internet at www.AllianceData.com. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, as well as download and install any necessary software. The webcast will be archived on the company website.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and reference conference ID number "4252908." The replay will be available two hours after the end of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 11, 2021. Please contact AdvisIRy Partners by e-mail: [email protected] with any questions.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 8,500 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data Card Services is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and commercial credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Relations: Brian Vereb ([email protected]), 614-528-4516

Media Relations: Shelley Whiddon ([email protected]), 214-494-3811

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-january-28-2021-301207248.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation


