Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Global Trust Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Clorox Co, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC owns 392 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHA, RSP, CI, KRE, CIBR, AMGN, QQEW, XLI, KOMP, SLYV, AIA, ETN, PWR, FCX, SOXX, FPX, GS, TER, FIS, FISV, AMD, 9TP, DOV, FXO, XLF, SCHD, PICK, ASML, BEN, ICVT, STZ, ILMN, TRV, JKHY, K, PTON, ZM, TSLA, TDG, INFY, CHX, CERN, KN, BLK, AMT,

IWP, CLX, VXF, VBK, CAT, LMT, IWD, VXUS, NXPI, JNJ, FPF, IJJ, FDN, AMAT, PFE, MSFT, FXL, TOL, APD, LIT, SCHE, VEEV, NOC, LHX, IJS, GD, VWO, BMY, QCLN, IJR, HON, MJ, MGK, COST, LOW, CWB, PFF, IBM, CRM, IJH, BNDX, BWA, FDIS, EEM, XLRE, AGG, JPM, ROP, JNK, RTX, WCC, VTV, ENB, GOOGL, MMM, IJT, TGT, AZPN, GOOG, IVW, MRK, WMT, MANT, GM, SRLN, TLT, TOTL, SPSM, CSCO, INTC, DEO, LUV, MOO, TMO, C, IJK, ECL, ICF, HEFA, GLDM, PANW, EEMV, ACWV, BND, Reduced Positions: ABBV, MA, DIS, VZ, HD, IWF, NEE, VIS, SPY, FDX, ADBE, T, EMB, XLP, TAN, PYPL, BDX, BRK.B, TIP, DE, XOM, IPAY, CVX, ARKW, ARKG, DD, UNP, AMZN, IFF, BIIB, COF, FXH, VGSH, TJX, IEFA, PSX, DOW, XLV, ABT, EMQQ, ITW, NFLX, ITB, VCSH, CL, D, SPYG, SDY, QLTA, DIA, CVS, GILD, IHI, LMRKN.PFD, PEAK, BK, WPP, HDV, XBI, GSK, KWEB, VB, WELL, ORCL, HLT, SPLK, VNOM, OMC, DG, HBI, BA, VMBS, VEU, SBRA, DAL, SLB, FB, VOD, FANG, LLY, DNOW, JPST, IWO, GE, ITOT, KHC, ASIX, HYS, ALC, VIAV, FCG,

For the details of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+trust+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 37,452 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 29,485 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,931 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 63,487 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,247 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $225.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $236.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.51%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 177.68%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $194.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 129.35%. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $174.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 88.72%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $197.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $341.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 89.26%. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC still held 1,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.23%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $175.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC still held 11,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 50.54%. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC still held 6,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $276.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC still held 4,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.2%. The sale prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $176.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC still held 16 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 42.52%. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $249.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC still held 1,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.