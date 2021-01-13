HT Partners LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Essex, CT, based Investment company HT Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HT Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, HT Partners LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FIVG, NKE, PEP, IWD, ABBV, PG, VXUS, XOM, INTC, V, TSLA,

FIVG, NKE, PEP, IWD, ABBV, PG, VXUS, XOM, INTC, V, TSLA, Added Positions: VEA, VCSH, IWR, BNDX, BSV, VMBS, AAPL, MSFT, BLV, BND, BIV, VWO, IYW, AMZN, FB, JNJ, BRK.B, GOOGL, LLY, T,

VEA, VCSH, IWR, BNDX, BSV, VMBS, AAPL, MSFT, BLV, BND, BIV, VWO, IYW, AMZN, FB, JNJ, BRK.B, GOOGL, LLY, T, Reduced Positions: SCHB, VTI, DHR, NOBL, SCHX, SPY,

For the details of HT Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ht+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,270,779 shares, 39.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 697,957 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 391,731 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 227,924 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 340,568 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $145.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 174,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 63,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 112,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 141.63%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $214.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.