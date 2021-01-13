  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Polianta Ltd Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

January 13, 2021 | About: ZM -0.04% IJR -1.03% IJS -1.27% IVE -0.33% VAW -0.95% NLSN -0.07% EFX -0.82% IVW -0.13% IJT -0.65% VIOO -1.06% XLB -0.98% CRUS +0.02%

Investment company Polianta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Cirrus Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polianta Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Polianta Ltd owns 64 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polianta Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polianta+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Polianta Ltd
  1. INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (PHO) - 482,600 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. First Trust Water ETF (FIW) - 201,900 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 96,500 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%
  4. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 45,400 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,600 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 135,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 153,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.46 and $156.97, with an estimated average price of $147.6. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 78,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $356.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The sale prices were between $132.29 and $169.31, with an estimated average price of $151.91.

Sold Out: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $66.63 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $75.36.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.33.



Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

