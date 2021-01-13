Polianta Ltd Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Investment company Polianta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Cirrus Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polianta Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Polianta Ltd owns 64 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJS, IJR, IVE, VAW, NLSN, EFX, JCOM, DT, SITE, EXP, MANH, ENPH, COF, SQ, VRTX, WING, TGT, SLGN, GNRC, D, SGT, CLH, RE, MCO, LUMN, SPGI, TGTX, BPMC, LH, NO8, DVN, CLX, YETI, RDFN, INSP, SPCE, LB, RGLD,
- Added Positions: ZM, FGEN, MAS, NBIX, BBY, TNDM, DKS, PHM,
- Reduced Positions: VCR, XLK, LSCC, ADSK, CXO, TYL, SYF, WSM, MET, UTHR, INTU, BERY, CPB,
- Sold Out: IVW, IJT, VIOO, XLB, CRUS, LEN, AMAT, ADBE, FDX, ANTM, VST, ATH, MAN, RHI, CPRT, LAD, SRPT, AMTD, RH, DOCU, SIRI, HWM, DISH, SNDR, AMP, RGA, PRU, HUN, NEM, LUV, BLUE, WEX, MEDP, VVV, NOV,
For the details of Polianta Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polianta+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (PHO) - 482,600 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Water ETF (FIW) - 201,900 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio.
- SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 96,500 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 45,400 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,600 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
Polianta Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 135,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Polianta Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 153,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Polianta Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.46 and $156.97, with an estimated average price of $147.6. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 78,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Polianta Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $356.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The sale prices were between $132.29 and $169.31, with an estimated average price of $151.91.Sold Out: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $66.63 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $75.36.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.33.
