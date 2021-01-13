  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Reflect Scientific Inc Receives Sales Contract for Cryometrix Freezers

January 13, 2021 | About: RSCF +23.53%

OREM, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces a $416K sales contract for Cryometrix B-90 blast freezers from a prominent pharmaceutical company.

A significant $416K order has been placed for Cryometrix B-90 blast freezers destined to ship to the US and the British Isles. The Cryometrix B-90 blast freezer is an ultra-cold refrigeration product that can rapidly cool the payload bay from +20C (68F) to -80C (-130F) in 7 minutes. The freezer technology covered under several patents uses a closed liquid nitrogen system keeping the liquid nitrogen from contact with the payload and personnel. The B-90 freezer is used in the process of creating and storing the newest biopharmaceuticals and mRNA vaccines.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc, remarked, “The B-90 is a great fit for pharmaceutical companies engaged in vaccine and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. It is essentially the only blast freezer on the market that can achieve a rapid cooling rate while maintaining excellent temperature uniformity and, in addition, able to maintain a precise storage temperature. It’s a dream come true for them.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”

Contact
Thomas Tait
801-607-1039
[email protected]

