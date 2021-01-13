Franklin Wireless Announces Pintrac Drive, a 4G LTE Connected Driving Experience Compatible with Over 200 Million Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, today announced the successful customer trial of Pintrac Drive, an aftermarket On-Board Diagnostic (OBDII) device that enables non-connected cars to connect to global 4G LTE networks for enhanced services and broadband wireless connectivity.



With easy plug and play the ODB device is compatible with virtually any car manufactured after 1998 and connects easily to US and International 4G LTE networks without the need of an installation technician. Once installed, the device provides on-demand live vehicle tracking, high-speed alerts, vehicle health diagnostic data, collision detection, air quality monitoring for Carbon Monoxide and other contaminates, and a host of other features and functions.

“Pintrac Drive is a turn-key solution for carriers. The device with its customizable cloud-based data services, and mobile applications are all part of the package,” stated, David Lee, Franklin’s COO.

Specific features include:

Live Vehicle Tracking using GPS and GLONASS satellite tracking technology to pinpoint the vehicles location.

using GPS and GLONASS satellite tracking technology to pinpoint the vehicles location. Vehicle Health & Diagnostic Data can provide timely maintenance information before a costly repair is needed. The device provides an easy-to-understand description of the problem along with the DTC (Diagnostic Trouble Code).

can provide timely maintenance information before a costly repair is needed. The device provides an easy-to-understand description of the problem along with the DTC (Diagnostic Trouble Code). Broadband Wi-Fi allows vehicle occupants to connect to the web at broadband speed allowing up to 10 simultaneous users to stream a movie or catch up on emails while on the road.

allows vehicle occupants to connect to the web at broadband speed allowing up to 10 simultaneous users to stream a movie or catch up on emails while on the road. Create Custom Geofence Zones to accurately know when and where the vehicle enters or exits up to five pre-defined Geofence zones.

to accurately know when and where the vehicle enters or exits up to five pre-defined Geofence zones. Collison Detection to notify loved ones in case the driver or other occupants are involved in a crash and may be unable to call for help.

to notify loved ones in case the driver or other occupants are involved in a crash and may be unable to call for help. Air Quality monitoring able to detect exhaust leaks and prevent poisoning to vehicle occupants.

The Pintrac Drive app is designed to work with both Apple and Android devices.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

