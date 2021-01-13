  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Conn's HomePlus Enters Mobile, Alabama

January 13, 2021 | About: NAS:CONN -0.72%

Specialty retailer grows brand in Alabama, offering residents an affordable alternative for home products

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into the Mobile market, with the newly opened showroom in the Springdale Mall at 3250 Airport Blvd, Suite B, Mobile, AL 36608.

Conn’s HomePlus enters Birmingham with two new stores in 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Conn's, Inc.)

Joining four other Conn's HomePlus stores across the state, the Mobile location was selected to better serve customers in southern Alabama. The store opened doors to customers on January 8, and will celebrate with a grand opening event scheduled later this spring.

"The success of our Alabama stores indicates the need for expansion to better service our customers in the southern part of the state, and we are excited to increase our presence there," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "New customers and those already familiar with the store can count on us to help 'Make It Happen' and positively impact the customers and communities we serve."

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new 46,410 sq. ft. Conn's HomePlus™ showroom showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 145+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;
  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;
  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and
  • At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

The Zimmerman Agency
[email protected], 850-668-2222

(PRNewsfoto/Conn's, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conns-homeplus-enters-mobile-alabama-301207523.html

SOURCE Conn's HomePlus


