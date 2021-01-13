LexisNexis Risk Solutions Honored with Chartis Research RiskTech100 Award for Financial Crime - Data for Third Straight Year

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced that it has been recognized as the category winner for Financial Crime - Data in the Chartis Research RiskTech100®, an annual evaluation of the leading global risk technology providers. This is the third year in a row that Chartis recognized the company for the category award. LexisNexis Risk Solutions also ranked 17th in the RiskTech100®, the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Chartis RiskTech 100 Award for Third Year in a Row

"The category win by LexisNexis Risk Solutions for the third year running reflects the company's depth in financial crime – and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) in particular," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis-Research. "The company continues to be strong in financial crime data, which can help firms make better risk decisions."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions combines advanced analytics and global identity intelligence with innovative financial crime technologies to deliver precise perspectives on ever-changing risks. This multi-layered approach enables businesses to efficiently recognize relevant risk and complete critical compliance processes.

"As the threat environment and regulatory requirements constantly evolve, businesses need financial crime compliance data that is robust and highly-relevant," said Daniel Wager, vice president, global financial crime compliance strategy for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our ability to win this prestigious award for the third year in a row demonstrates our commitment to continuously update our comprehensive global risk intelligence to reflect the current global risk realities."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

Media Contact:

Marcy Theobald

678.694.6681

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-risk-solutions-honored-with-chartis-research-risktech100-award-for-financial-crime---data-for-third-straight-year-301206848.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions