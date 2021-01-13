  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Luminex Corporation to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 13, 2021 | About: NAS:LMNX +3.1%

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq: LMNX) will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually today, January 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the Luminex presentation has been made available and may be accessed at the company's website at https://investor.luminexcorp.com/events-presentations. The presentation will be available on our website within 24 hours and archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contact:
Harriss Currie
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
512-219-8020
[email protected]

Carla Stanaford
Investor Relations
937-469-2120
[email protected]

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/Luminex Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-to-present-at-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301207679.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)