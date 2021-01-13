New GoPro Labs Firmware Launches, Unlocking Advanced Features for GoPro Cameras

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that its GoPro Labs special firmware program has released an update that unlocks innovative and experimental features for advanced users. The program supports HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and GoPro MAX.

With the features launching today, GoPro customers can push the boundaries of their GoPro's capabilities:

Camera Motion Triggers: Leverage the camera's accelerometer and/or gyroscope to start/stop capture only when the camera is in motion, preserving storage and battery.

Leverage the camera's accelerometer and/or gyroscope to start/stop capture only when the camera is in motion, preserving storage and battery. USB Power Triggers: Equips GoPro to start/stop capture when USB power is detected, enabling USB-triggered functions like serving as a dash cam.

Equips GoPro to start/stop capture when USB power is detected, enabling USB-triggered functions like serving as a dash cam. Motion Detection Enhancements: Motion detection is now supported in all video modes, including 360° motion detection on MAX, with improvements to the sensitivity range.

Motion detection is now supported in all video modes, including 360° motion detection on MAX, with improvements to the sensitivity range. Simplified Live Streaming QR Code: Program your GoPro got start live streaming within seconds of being connected to a designated Wi-Fi network.

Program your GoPro got start live streaming within seconds of being connected to a designated Wi-Fi network. Single-Setting/ One-Button Mode : A one-button mode where the operator can only start/stop capture, making it impossible to accidentally change camera modes. Perfect for simplified use and new users.

A one-button mode where the operator can only start/stop capture, making it impossible to accidentally change camera modes. Perfect for simplified use and new users. New Exposure Modes: Set timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings.

Set timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings. New QR Code Controls: QR code controls supported in 5K and HindSight capture for HERO9 Black.

These features join previously released functionality including QR-code-controlled options like motion detection, wake-up timers, saving favorite settings, camera personalization and more—some of which became official features in HERO9 Black, which launched in fall 2020.

GoPro Labs firmware is available to download for HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and GoPro MAX at GoPro.com/Labs. GoPro Labs firmware includes the current public firmware capabilities appropriate for each model, plus the experimental features listed above.

To talk more about GoPro and GoPro Labs news, GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman will join Engadget for a live interview on its virtual CES stage today, Jan. 13, at 12PM PT. Viewers can watch on Engadget's homepage or YouTube Channel.

To further empower and celebrate GoPro Labs customers, GoPro Awards is hosting a challenge to award the best GoPro Labs content. Users are asked to submit their best shots to the Anything Awesome Challenge at GoPro.com/Awards and select "GoPro Labs" from the dropdown menu for the opportunity to receive cash rewards or be featured on GoPro's social channel.

To learn more, visit GoPro.com/Labs or visit The Inside Line to read more about our favorite new GoPro Labs features.

