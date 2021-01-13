Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Enters Nepal with New Hotel in Central Kathmandu

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, continues to expand its global footprint with its entry into Nepal via the newly opened 90-room Ramada® Encore by Wyndham Kathmandu-Thamel.

Located in the center of Kathmandu, the capital and largest city in Nepal, the newly built hotel opened earlier this week and is part of a vibrant rejuvenation project of the city's commercial center, close to top attractions and cultural wonders such as the base camp for Mount Everest, the Garden of Dreams, Ason Bazaar at Kathmandu Durbar Square and other popular destinations in the city.

This latest opening builds on Wyndham's continued commitment to growth for the sub-Indian continent. With more than 50 properties currently in the Indian sub-continent, the opening of Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kathmandu-Thamel is another welcome footstep towards the Company's continued expansion plans.

Nikhil Sharma, regional director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said, "We are thrilled to be expanding Wyndham's portfolio in this exciting new destination. Nepal is a beautiful country with huge potential and we are pleased to be making our footprint as part of our strategy to further expand our EMEA reach across the Indian sub-continent. With a growing portfolio of more than 50 operational hotels in the region and plans to develop around 30 additional properties across India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Pakistan by 2025, the debut of the Ramada Encore by Wyndham brand brings us one step closer to our mission of making hotel travel possible for all in the Indian sub-continent and beyond."

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kathmandu-Thamel features contemporary rooms designed with comfort and accessibility in mind. The hotel offers guests various on-site food and beverage outlets, including the Pateo restaurant and bar, the outdoor El Beso Caro offering scenic views of the city, as well as Chocos N Subs, serving light meals and coffee. Other amenities include a rooftop plunge pool, a spa and salon for rejuvenation and relaxation, as well as a fitness center. The hotel also features a versatile meeting room to accommodate up to 60 conference attendees or 80 banquet guests.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham hotels in the Indian sub-continent and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

