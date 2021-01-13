LendingTree Taps Fair as First Flexible Used Car Lease Option in Online Marketplace

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Used car leasing platform Fair today announced that it will become the first used car leasing alternative offered on LendingTree, the world's largest online lending marketplace.

"This partnership is a clear acknowledgment of Fair's market leadership as a simple, affordable and flexible alternative to traditional auto financing options," said Fair CEO Bradley Stewart. "For the first time, Fair customers will be able to use LendingTree's expansive platform to connect with Fair to lease a used car from right where they are and for as long as they choose, representing a true watershed moment in Fair's adoption potential."

Through the partnership, visitors to LendingTree can be instantly pre-qualified for a personalized monthly payment for either a month-to-month, 2-year or 3-year Fair lease. They would then receive a link to check out with the Fair app. Visitors will also be able to shop other local inventory available on Fair, select the vehicle they want, sign for it on the web or Fair app, and drive it for the length they choose – all without any dealer negotiation or physical paperwork. In addition, every Fair car comes with routine maintenance, roadside assistance and a limited warranty that last as long as they keep the car.

"LendingTree shares Fair's commitment to improving access to mobility for the millions of consumers who rely on us for straightforward and affordable financing solutions," said Mike Funderburk, LendingTree's Auto Loans General Manager. "Together we can leverage our mutual synergies and unique digital platforms to forge a new era for today's auto shoppers."

About Fair

Fair offers a new way to get an affordable pre-owned car in response to consumer demand for more freedom. Fair gives customers the flexibility to choose how long they drive, whether it's month-to-month, or on a 2-year or 3-year lease for an even lower monthly payment. Fair allows you to choose your car, miles, and view your payments—all in a mobile and paperless end-to-end web or app experience that's simple, flexible and affordable. Fair is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, please visit www.fair.com and follow us at @fairtheapp.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

